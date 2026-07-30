Estate’s demolition paused after High Court ruling

The demolition of a south-east London estate has been put on hold after a resident won a High Court legal battle to have the plans scrutinised.

A judicial review will now be held into whether Bexley Council was given all of the required information when it made the decision to approve Peabody Housing Association’s proposal to demolish the Lesnes Estate in Thamesmead and make way for 2,800 homes.

Lawyers for Peabody and Bexley Council said there had been no breach of planning regulations and that, even if there had been, it would not have affected the outcome.

Adam Turk, who brought the legal challenge, said: “Justice is prevailing and for the first time, we are being heard.”

He added: “It’s been a long road this. It’s been two-and-a-half years.”

‘Where our memories live’

Since the redevelopment plan for the 1960s estate, which featured in the 1971 film A Clockwork Orange, was approved in 2022, most residents have moved out leaving it much like a ghost town with large parts dilapidated.

However, about 20 households, including homeowners, social tenants and private tenants, have remained and continued campaigning against the demolition.

A neighbour, Maria Ivanova, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she felt positive about the upcoming review.

“A home is not just property. It is where our memories live, where our families grow, and where our lives are built. I sincerely hope that fairness, justice and compassion will always have a place in our society,” she said.

The lawyer representing Turk and the other Lesnes residents argued that insufficient information about the proposal’s greenhouse gas emissions was provided in the planning application, which he claimed misled Bexley councillors.

A Peabody spokesperson said the majority of local residents supported the redevelopment.

They added: “We’re committed to supporting residents from the Lesnes Estate as we create 2,800 much-needed new homes in South Thamesmead.

“This includes ensuring that Peabody tenants and resident homeowners can stay in the neighbourhood if they wish to through our strong package of financial support.”