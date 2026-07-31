Gold becomes costlier again as BAJUS revises prices

The Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) has increased gold prices in the domestic market once again, raising the price of 22-carat gold by Tk2,216 per bhori.

Under the revised rates, one bhori (11.664 grams) of 22-carat gold will now cost Tk223,074, including VAT. The new prices came into effect from 10:00am on Friday.

In a statement, BAJUS said the latest adjustment was made due to an increase in the price of pure gold (acid gold) in the local market.

According to the revised price list, the price of one bhori of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk213,043, while 18-carat gold will cost Tk182,950 per bhori. Gold produced under the traditional method will be sold at Tk149,474 per bhori.

BAJUS said the revised prices would remain effective at all jewellery outlets across the country until further notice.

The association had last revised gold prices on 28 July, when it reduced the price of 22-carat gold by Tk2,216 per bhori, bringing it down to Tk220,858, including VAT. The prices of other categories were also lowered at the time, with 21-carat gold priced at Tk210,943 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk181,200, and traditional gold at Tk148,016 per bhori. Those rates took effect from 10:30am on the same day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged in the local market. One bhori of 22-carat silver is currently selling at Tk4,607, including VAT. The prices of 21-carat, 18-carat, and traditional silver remain at Tk4,374, Tk3,791, and Tk2,858 per bhori, respectively.