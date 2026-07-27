Biman resumes Dhaka-Narita flights after one-year

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has resumed direct flights between Dhaka and Japan’s Narita Airport after a year of suspension.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Afroza Khanam inaugurated the route at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday night.

She said the government was committed to keeping the route operational.

Flight BG-376 departed Dhaka at 2:25AM on Monday.

At a meet-and-greet event before departure, the minister said the relaunch of the Dhaka-Narita service was the result of a collective effort.

Ticket sales for the route began on June 20. Initially, Biman will operate one flight per week.

The Dhaka-Narita direct service was suspended on Jul 1, 2025, during the then interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, with authorities citing Hajj flight requirements, commercial considerations, and a shortage of aircraft.