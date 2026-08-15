BKMEA seeks installment system for July, Aug utility bills

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) has requested permission to pay gas and electricity bills for July and August in 12 equal monthly installments.

BKMEA President Mohammad Hatem made the demand in a letter sent to Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud.

Earlier, severe gas and power crises have hit the industrial production which forced factory owners to rely on costly alternative fuels, making lump-sum payments difficult.

The letter stated, most industrial units have faced severe electricy disruption – affecting their production during July and August. Production in many factories halted as open and cascade cylinder gas supplies remained suspended.

Factory owners incurred unforeseen expenses buying diesel, LPG, and other alternative fuels to maintain operations. These additional costs were outside their planned budgets, causing heavy financial losses across the sector.

BKMEA highlighted that lump-sum clearing of these utility bills would be extremely burdensome for most factory owners. The financial stress could jeopardize export activities, factory production, and workers’ employment.

The trade body urged the government to allow 12-month installment payments to keep export operations smooth, maintain foreign exchange earnings, and safeguard jobs.

BKMEA President Mohammad Hatem sought the Minister’s immediate intervention to instruct relevant departments accordingly. He expressed confidence that government support will help stabilize export production and sustain national economic growth.