A life of discipline, self-care and dreams

For actress Aisha Khan, life in the entertainment industry is about more than the spotlight. She believes in maintaining a disciplined routine, making time for self-care and continuing to learn from the people around her.

From slow mornings with tea and books to her love for travelling and rainy coastal landscapes, Aisha embraces a lifestyle that balances ambition with personal wellbeing.

In this conversation, she opens up about her daily routine, beauty and wellness habits, fashion inspirations, travel favourites and her advice for young women aspiring to enter showbiz.

DO: How do you usually start your day?

Aisha: I usually start my day with my morning prayers, a cup of tea and a small skincare routine.

DO: What does a typical day in your life look like?

Aisha: I prefer slow mornings. After having my morning rituals done, either I read a book or write a weekly journal and my to-do list.

DO: How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

Aisha: This is something I had to learn from my school life. As I was involved in extracurricular activities since class two, I have always preferred a routine and disciplined life. I do not prefer sudden plans that might interrupt my schedule.

DO: What are your favourite ways to relax after a busy schedule?

Aisha: Travelling to a place somewhere between the sea and the hills.

DO: How important is fitness and self-care in your daily routine?

Aisha: I’m not a fitness-freak person, but I prefer a healthy life. So, to keep myself healthy and hydrated, I spend quality time on myself, and I see it as a self-investment.

DO: What is one beauty or skincare tip you always follow?

Aisha: Sunscreen and vitamin C for my skin, and a heat protector for my hair.

DO: Who or what inspires your fashion and lifestyle choices?

Aisha: So many celebrities and influencers across the world. Whenever I see someone whose fashion or lifestyle attracts me, I start following them on social media. I basically love to learn from people.

DO: What is your favourite travel destination and why?

Aisha: For now, it’s Sri Lanka. I love the train journey from Kandy to Ella. And somehow, I love rain. So, rain in coastal areas is one of my favourite gifts from nature, I believe.

DO: What advice would you give to young women who dream of becoming actresses?

Aisha: Discipline, Dedication and Determination “don’t forget these 3D rules to achieve your dream.

DO: What exciting projects or goals are you looking forward to next?

Aisha: Once I get it, I’ll surely tell. For now, it’s a secret.