Ronaldo breaks Instagram record

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new social media milestone after his supportive message to rival Lionel Messi following his father’s passing garnered record-breaking engagement.

Messages of condolences and tribute poured in after Lionel Messi shared an emotional note on social media following his father’s recent demise. A message from Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi’s long-time rival on the football field, caught the eye and won the hearts of several on the internet. “A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo. Much strength,” Ronaldo wrote, replying to Messi’s post.

Ronaldo’s touching response has now become the most liked comment ever on Instagram, already exceeding 6.5 million likes.

This has made it the most liked reply ever on the popular social media app.

Incidentally, the record for the previous most liked comment was also held by Ronaldo, when he congratulated France striker Kylian Mbappe on his transfer to Real Madrid.

“My turn to (watch). Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu #HalaMadrid,” the Portuguese icon replied to Mbappe in 2024. That comment crossed 6 million likes in late 2025.

On Wednesday, Argentina superstar Lionel Messi shared an emotional tribute to his father, Jorge Messi, after the latter died at the age of 68.

“Pa, I still can’t believe you’re gone. It’s very hard for me to imagine that I’m not going to see you anymore, that we’re not going to talk anymore. I know you were suffering and that it’s for the best, but you have gone too early. We still had a lot to enjoy together. You were asking me so much to play in the last World Cup, and days before it started, you got worse. It was the first time you weren’t going to be in a tournament,” Messi wrote on Instagram.