Chicken & Vegetable Stir-Fried Noodles

Ingredients

* Egg or wheat noodles ” 150 g

* Boneless chicken, finely diced ” 100 g

* Carrot, julienned ” ¼ cup

* Cabbage, finely shredded ” ¼ cup

* Spring onion ” 2 tbsp

* Garlic, minced ” 1 tsp

* Soy sauce ” 1 tbsp

* Tomato ketchup ” 1 tbsp

* Sesame oil or vegetable oil ” 1 tbsp

* Black pepper ” ¼ tsp

* Salt ” to taste

Method

1. Cook the noodles according to the packet instructions. Drain and toss with a few drops of oil.

2. Heat oil in a wok or large pan.

3. Add garlic and chicken. Stir-fry until the chicken is fully cooked.

4. Add carrot and cabbage and cook over medium-high heat for 2 “3 minutes.

5. Add soy sauce, ketchup and black pepper.

6. Add the noodles and toss thoroughly until everything is well combined.

7. Finish with spring onion and allow the noodles to cool before packing.

Tiffin Tip: Keep the seasoning mild for children and cut the vegetables into small, attractive pieces.