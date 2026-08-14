2 more die with measles-like symptoms, death toll rises to 133

Two children died with measles-like symptoms in Sylhet division in the 24 hours until Friday morning, raising the combined measles and suspected measles-related death toll in the division to 133 this year.

The two children, aged 17 months and six months, died while undergoing treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, according to a report from the Office of the Divisional Director (Health) in Sylhet.

Of the 133 deaths recorded so far, six were confirmed to have been caused by measles, while the remaining deaths involved patients who had symptoms of the disease.

The Directorate General of Health Services also reported 28 new confirmed measles cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the division this year to 942.

Meanwhile, 119 people with measles-like symptoms were admitted to hospitals across the division during the same period.

Of them, 48 were admitted to Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital, 57 to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, three to North East Hospital and two to Ragib-Rabeya Medical College Hospital.

The remaining patients were admitted to different district and upazila hospitals.