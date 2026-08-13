Salahuddin gets LGRD, Anny home ministry in cabinet reshuffle

Former Home Minister and BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has been given charge of the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Ministry, while Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny has been assigned the Home Ministry in a cabinet reshuffle.

The decision was taken at a high-level government review meeting on Thursday afternoon, according to policy-making sources.

Salahuddin replaces BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who previously held the LGRD portfolio. Anny, who was in charge of the Water Resources Ministry, has been moved to the Home Ministry.

The reshuffle follows the BNP’s decision to nominate Fakhrul as its candidate in the country’s 23rd presidential election. He is set to step down from his parliamentary and administrative responsibilities following the nomination.

The changes were made to ensure administrative continuity and uninterrupted functioning of the ministries, the sources said.