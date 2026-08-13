11-party alliance submits Oli Ahmed’s presidential nomination at EC

An 11-party alliance on Thursday submitted the nomination papers of their presidential candidate to the Election Commission (EC).

A delegation led by alliance coordinator Dr Hamidur Rahman Azad submitted the papers at the EC office in Sher-e-Banglanagar in Dhaka in the morning.

Mohammad Kamal Hossain, Abdul Baten, Nasiruddin Patwary, Engineer Rashed Pradhan and Mostafizur Rahman Iran, along with senior leaders of the alliance’s partner parties, attended the submission.

As announced earlier, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) chairman and former minister Dr Col (retd) Oli Ahmed, Bir Bikram, will contest the upcoming presidential election as the 11-party alliance’s candidate.