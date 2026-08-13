PM urges US businesses to ‘invest with confidence’, build long-term partnership

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday urged American businesses to invest in Bangladesh with confidence and for the long term, saying his government wants to build a durable economic partnership with the US based on investment, trade, technology and job creation.

“Our objective is not simply to attract foreign direct investment but to build a durable and mutually beneficial economic partnership. This will strengthen ties between Bangladesh and the United States,” he said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks when a 50-member delegation of US-Bangladesh Business Councilmet him at his office at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

The delegation was led by Oliver Simpson, Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Accelerate Energy, and Ambassador (Retd) Atul Keshap, President of the US-Bangladesh Business Council and Senior Vice President for South Asia at the US Chamber of Commerce.

Tarique Rahman invited US companies to invest and expand their businesses in Bangladesh, offering opportunities in energy, infrastructure, technology, digital services, finance, agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing and logistics.

“Our six-month-old, forward-looking government wants American companies to invest and expand in Bangladesh. We welcome your capital, technology, expertise, and global experience,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the government is committed to deregulation, a pro-business budget and liberal economic and fiscal policies to create a more predictable and investment-friendly environment.

“Our vision is to build a rules-based, globally connected economy that is driven by the private sector. We want American businesses to be partners in this transformation,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the government is strengthening investor protection, simplifying regulations, improving tax and VAT administration, facilitating profit repatriation, reducing red tape and digitising public services.

He also highlighted efforts to improve infrastructure, ports, logistics and energy security while encouraging investment in renewable energy and modern technologies.

“Please consider our entire government as your partner. We are here to listen, respond, and facilitate,” Tarique Rahman said.

He said Bangladesh welcomed US investment through direct investment, joint ventures, public-private partnerships and consultancy, and wanted to expand two-way trade and strengthen the export-import relationship between the two countries.

The Prime Minister said the government had set a target of building a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and was positioning Bangladesh as a manufacturing and investment hub through targeted incentives for priority sectors and investment in skills and technologies.

He said the government wanted the economic partnership with the United States to contribute to job creation, expanded trade and investment and stronger bilateral ties.

“I invite you to invest with confidence and build for the long term. Let us create jobs, expand trade and investment, and ensure your companies’ thriving presence. Let us grow together and build a prosperous, competitive, and globally connected Bangladesh,” Tarique Rahman said.

The Prime Minister also recalled that he had started his career as a businessman before entering politics, saying he understood the importance of having the right policies and conditions for businesses to grow.

“My message today is simple,” he said, assuring the visiting business leaders that his government was ready to provide all possible support to facilitate their business interests in Bangladesh.