Munia, Shah Rafayat receive Queen Elizabeth II 100 Young Leaders Awards

Two young Bangladeshi leaders, Munia Islam Majumder and Shah Rafayat Chowdhury, have received the Queen Elizabeth II 100 Young Leaders Awards 2026.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cook presented the awards to them on Wednesday (12 August).

The awards are being given this year to recognise outstanding work by young leaders across Commonwealth countries and to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Four inspirational young Bangladeshis have been included in this year’s global list of 100 exceptional young leaders selected from across the Commonwealth.

Their contributions in education, climate and the environment, agriculture and health are helping improve people’s quality of life while contributing to a better and more sustainable future.

Alongside Munia Islam Majumder and Shah Rafayat Chowdhury, Imran Hamid and Md Rezwanul Islam Shuvo have also been selected from Bangladesh for this year’s awards.

The Queen Elizabeth II 100 Young Leaders Awards recognise young people across the Commonwealth for leadership, innovation and efforts to bring about positive change in their communities.