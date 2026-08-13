Mirza Fakhrul resigns as BNP Secretary General after presidential nomination

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has resigned as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General and a member of its National Standing Committee following his nomination as the party’s candidate for president.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi disclosed the decision to reporters on Thursday afternoon after a meeting of the party’s National Standing Committee held in front of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Secretariat.

“I’m pleased to announce that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been nominated as the party’s candidate for president,” Rizvi said.

He said the decision was taken following a meeting with BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Rizvi said Fakhrul resigned from both his party positions immediately after being nominated as the presidential candidate.

“He has informed the people of the country of his decision through the media,” Rizvi said.

Several members of the BNP National Standing Committee and the party’s Joint Secretaries General were present at the meeting.