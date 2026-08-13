Father held for murdering two children

Derai Upazila Correspondent : The police have arrested Kamrul Mia, 30, for allegedly killing his son Muhaddis Mia, 7, and daughter Bala Akter, 4, in Shyamachar Madhupur Village of Derai Upazila of the district.

According to locals and police, the children had been missing since last August 8. Kamrul Mia told the locals that he could not find them.

However, when the villagers became suspicious and pressed him on Tuesday, he said that he would inform about the children on Wednesday morning. He confessed to killing his two children in the presence of the local UP chairman on Wednesday morning.

Later, based on his information, the police recovered the bodies separately from the Madanpur area and Jawa area on the Derai-Sylhet road.

Officer-in-Charge of Derai Police Station Aminul Islam said that the bodies have been sent to the morgue of Sunamganj Sadar Hospital for autopsies.