BDSUL Members Gather at Tower Bridge for First Community Tour

Bangla Mirror desk:

Evening of Friendship, Connection and Community Building for Bangladeshi Students.

Members of the Bangladesh Student Society UWS London Campus (BDSUL) gathered at Tower Bridge, London, on Tuesday (11 August) evening for the society’s first friendly community tour, marking a memorable beginning to its programme of social and community-building activities.

The event was attended by BDSUL President Abdur Rahim, members of the Executive Committee and general members. The gathering provided Bangladeshi students at the University of the West of Scotland London Campus with an opportunity to meet outside the academic environment, build friendships, exchange experiences and strengthen their sense of community.

Those attending included President Abdur Rahim; Vice Presidents Zahidul Islam, Ifjal Ahmed and Minhaz Khan Shawon; General Secretary Hemalay Raz Paul; Joint Secretaries Bidisha, Anika and Sohana Kabir Mumu; Cultural Secretary Jui Talukder; Media Secretary Rana; Executive Members MD Anower Hossain and Sarwar Kamaly; and General Member Asadur Rahman Nobin.

The programme began with group photographs, followed by a warm welcome from the President and an introduction session. Members introduced themselves and shared information about their studies, professional lives, experiences of living in London and future aspirations.

Addressing the members, President Abdur Rahim emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between academic responsibilities, employment and community involvement. He encouraged students to give their studies the highest priority, remain responsible towards their employment and livelihood, and use their available free time for volunteering, positive activities and community engagement.

He also highlighted the importance of personal development, health and wellbeing, academic progress and community development. He encouraged members to support one another and contribute towards creating a strong support network so that no Bangladeshi student living in London feels isolated, helpless or alone.

As BDSUL prepares for its forthcoming official inauguration programme, the President called upon all members to participate actively and contribute to the success of the upcoming event. He expressed his hope that, with venue and funding support from the UWS Students’ Union, the society would be able to implement its forthcoming programmes successfully.

Following the gathering at Tower Bridge, members continued their walk through several historic areas of London. They visited the area surrounding the Tower of London, explored the historic surroundings and took further group photographs.

The atmosphere remained warm, friendly and lively throughout the evening. Members shared personal stories, experiences and conversations, allowing them to spend an extended period together in a relaxed environment. Music and informal cultural activities also contributed to the enjoyment of the evening, with Cultural Secretary Jui Talukder helping to create a lively and welcoming atmosphere.

Members expressed their appreciation for the initiative and the positive environment created during the gathering.

Cultural Secretary Jui Talukder said, “I had a really beautiful time after such a long time. Thanks to our President.”

Executive Member Sarwar Kamaly said, “A huge thank you to everyone for making today’s meetup so special. I really enjoyed attending and had such a great time with everyone. It was truly lovely to meet, connect and spend some quality time together. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of a beautiful community and many more meetups to come.”

Vice President Zahidul Islam said, “I reached home safely. It has been absolutely stunning. You guys made it happen. Thanks to our President as well as our other members for making such wonderful moments this evening. Hopefully, this will continue.”

Joint Secretary Sohana Kabir Mumu said, “Thank you everyone for creating such a healthy and positive environment. I truly felt safe, comfortable and protected around you all.”

Member Anika said, “I had a great time with all of you.”

Vice President Minhaz Khan Shawon highlighted the wider importance of community, saying, “Thank you everyone. We spent some beautiful time together. If we can continue to develop this community in this way, our Bangladeshi brothers and sisters will never feel helpless or alone in London.”

The first BDSUL community tour was therefore more than a social gathering. It represented the society’s wider commitment to friendship, mutual support, community participation and the development of a strong and connected network among Bangladeshi students.

BDSUL expressed its sincere appreciation to everyone who participated in the gathering and to all members who continue to support the society’s activities. Members who were unable to attend were encouraged to participate in future events and programmes.

The Tower Bridge tour forms part of BDSUL’s broader plan to organise regular social, cultural, educational, volunteering and community-development activities for Bangladeshi students at the UWS London Campus. The society is also preparing for its forthcoming official inauguration programme and hopes to receive the continued cooperation and participation of its members.

The Bangladesh Student Society UWS London Campus remains committed to creating a welcoming, inclusive and supportive community for Bangladeshi students while contributing positively to the wider university community.