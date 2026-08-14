Army chief returns after five-day visit to UN missions in South Sudan, Abyei

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman returned home on Friday after completing a five-day official visit to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

During the visit, the Army chief inspected Bangladeshi contingents deployed in South Sudan, including an engineering company, an infantry battalion and the Bangladesh Navy’s Force Marine Unit, according to a press release issued today.

He also visited a Bangladesh Army infantry battalion deployed in Abyei.

During his visits to both mission areas, General Waker-Uz-Zaman instructed Bangladeshi peacekeepers to maintain the highest level of vigilance while discharging their duties with professionalism, discipline and dedication.

He also exchanged views with Bangladeshi staff officers, military observers and contingent members serving with UNMISS and UNISFA, and was briefed on their activities and the overall situation in the respective mission areas.

As part of the visit, the army chief held separate meetings with UNMISS Force Commander Major General Junhui Wu and UNISFA Force Commander Lieutenant General Ganesh Kumar Shrestha.

He also met the mission leadership team in Abyei as well as national monitors from Sudan and South Sudan.

The meetings covered the overall activities of the missions, security situations and operational challenges, among other issues.

The army chief subsequently paid a courtesy call on South Sudan’s Defence Minister Chol Thon Balok and Chief of Defence Forces General Santino Deng Wol.

During the visit, General Waker-Uz-Zaman was accorded a guard of honour by the South Sudan Defence Forces.

The visit is expected to boost the morale of Bangladeshi peacekeepers and further strengthen Bangladesh’s relations and cooperation with the countries concerned and the United Nations.

It is also expected to contribute to expanding Bangladesh’s role and scope of participation in UN peacekeeping operations.