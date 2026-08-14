Mizanur Rahman Mizan Re-elected BBCCI Northwest Chairman for Third Consecutive Term

Manchester, UK: Mizanur Rahman Mizan has been re-elected unopposed as Chairman of the British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BBCCI) Northwest Region for a third consecutive term.

The biennial election was held on Saturday, 8 July, in the presence of BBCCI President Muhib Chowdhury, Director General Musleh Uddin Ahmed, Adviser Ahmed-us-Samad Choudhury JP, and Director Shafiqul Islam . Members of the Northwest Region took part in the election process, resulting in Mr Mizan’s unanimous return to the chair.

Mr Mizanur Rahman Mizan is a well-respected businessman, senior journalist and community leader. He is also a Director of the British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry and runs Adnans, a local business in Hyde.

He is the Founder Chairman of Just Help Foundation, an international charitable organisation that has been working in the service of humanity for more than 20 years.

Mr Mizan began his journalism career in 1999 with Bangla TV and has gone on to become a prominent figure in the UK Bangladeshi media community. For the past 16 years, he has served as Manchester Borough Chief for Channel S, covering important community, business and social issues across Greater Manchester.

His re-election has been warmly welcomed by members of the business and wider community. Many believe that his experience, leadership and strong connections within the business and community sectors will help BBCCI Northwest Region achieve further growth and make an even greater contribution to the regional economy.

Speaking on his continued leadership, Mr Mizan expressed his commitment to working with members and the wider business community to create greater opportunities for entrepreneurs, businesses, investors and the next generation of business leaders.

The BBCCI Northwest Region is expected to build on its existing work under his leadership, strengthening business relationships and promoting trade, investment and collaboration across the region.