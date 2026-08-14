An exchange meeting of Jagannathpur Upazila Sonali Atithi UK was held.

Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

A view-sharing meeting of Jagannathpur Upazila Sonali Athi UK was held in East London, United Kingdom.

The exchange of views was held at a local restaurant in East London on Tuesday (August 11) at the initiative of Jagannathpur Upazila Sonali Athi UK.

The meeting began under the chairmanship of the organization’s advisor Master Aziz Chowdhury and the management of the secretary Ataur Rahman Chowdhury. At the beginning, Maulana Azizur Rahman recited the Holy Quran.

The meeting was addressed by Barrister Joynal Abedin, Joint Secretary Jannatul Islam Babul, Ishtab Ahmed Talukder, Muhith Mia, Convener Zubair Ahmed Hamza and Mirza Jewel Amin.

The speakers expressed their gratitude for the sincere cooperation and contribution of all those involved in the long journey of the organization. They also sought everyone’s cooperation and participation to make the event organized next September a beautiful, successful and meaningful one.

It is worth mentioning that this is the first time that an initiative has been taken to honor talented and accomplished people who have made significant contributions to society in various fields of Jagannathpur Upazila. Those concerned expressed their hope that this honor program will continue every year in the future as well.

The meeting called for continued collective efforts, sincerity, and cooperation from all to make the organisation’s activities more dynamic and successful.