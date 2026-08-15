Over 300,000 Rohingyas may return to Myanmar

More than 300,000 Rohingyas living in Bangladesh may be able to return to Myanmar once the situation in Rakhine State stabilises, Myanmar’s military junta has said.

The junta said Bangladesh had provided information on 828,824 Rohingyas. Of these, Myanmar has verified the records of 426,545 people and identified 308,797 as former residents of Rakhine. It said efforts would be made with Bangladesh to facilitate their return when the situation in the state becomes more stable.

The figures were disclosed in a recent statement by Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marking nine years since the military crackdown on Rohingyas in Rakhine in August 2017, which forced hundreds of thousands to flee to Bangladesh.

Myanmar has claimed that its military operation began after an armed Rohingya group attacked a military facility in 2017. However, the operation involved widespread killings and sexual violence, prompting around 700,000 Rohingyas to cross into Bangladesh. Many others had already been living in Bangladesh for decades.

The junta said it could not verify the information of 113,507 people on the list submitted by Bangladesh. It also said 4,241 individuals were identified as being involved in what it described as terrorist activities.

Myanmar also rejected Bangladesh’s claim that more than one million Rohingyas entered the country. According to the junta, 540,000 people crossed into Bangladesh following the 2017 violence, while 200,000 remained in northern Rakhine.

Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a two-year repatriation agreement in 2018, but no large-scale return took place. The situation deteriorated further after the military seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in 2021, triggering armed resistance across the country.

Fighting between the military and the Arakan Army over control of Rakhine intensified in 2023, prompting more Rohingyas to flee to Bangladesh.

The Arakan Army now controls most of Rakhine, making the prospects for Rohingya repatriation uncertain.