Ensuring access to justice is state’s responsibility : Law minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Md Asaduzzaman on Saturday said ensuring access to justice is an integral part of protecting human rights and it is the responsibility of the state to ensure that citizens can exercise their inherent and universal rights.

“Access to justice is not limited to dispute resolution or mediation; rather, its core objective is to preserve, protect and ensure the human rights of every citizen. Even a person accused of a serious crime has the right to defend themselves and the state must ensure that right,” he said.

The law minister made the remarks while inaugurating a two-day coordination meeting on the “Accelerating Digital Legal Aid Services in Bangladesh” project at BRAC-CDM in Rajendrapur, Gazipur.

Asaduzzaman said judges should not confine themselves to the “black letters of the law” but interpret laws in light of the facts of each case, the social context and the objectives of justice.

The law minister directed the Director General of the Directorate of Bangladesh Legal Aid to take necessary steps to recognise eight “Best Legal Aid Officers”-one from each of the country’s eight divisions-for outstanding and exemplary performance in providing legal aid services.

He also called for initiatives to recognise 20 judicial officers nationwide for their outstanding and exemplary performance in the judiciary.

He further said such recognition would encourage the concerned officials to improve their performance and would also be positively considered in providing financial incentives and giving priority in promotions and important postings.

The meeting was chaired by Director General of the Directorate of Bangladesh Legal Aid, Md Monjurul Hossain.