Good governance in health sector is government’s main goal: State Minister

State Minister for Health Dr MA Muhit has said ensuring good governance in the health sector is the government’s main goal, with efforts underway to improve healthcare services at the grassroots level.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists after inspecting the Health Management Institute and the 50-bed Savar Upazila Health Complex on Saturday afternoon.

The state minister said health managers at the upazila level are being brought under special training programmes to improve the quality of healthcare services.

During his visit to the Health Management Institute, Muhit expressed strong dissatisfaction over its newly constructed buildings remaining unused for four years and instructed officials to take steps to open the institute quickly.

“These attractive buildings were constructed with public money in 2022. Even after four years, they are not being used for any purpose,” he said, adding that he found clear signs of corruption, mismanagement and negligence during his visit.

He said the institute would play a role in improving the government healthcare system nationwide. Civil surgeons from 64 districts, divisional health officials and doctors responsible for upazila health complexes will receive training there, he added.

The state minister said the government has taken an initiative to build modern 150-bed hospitals in 500 upazilas, but infrastructure alone would not ensure quality services.

Doctors involved in health administration from the grassroots to the district level will therefore receive modern training in health management in phases, he said.