Bangabandhu’s 51st death anniv today

Bangladesh marks the 51st death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Saturday amid changed political circumstances and the cancellation of official mourning programs.

August 15 marks the 51st death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. On this day in 1975, Bangabandhu and most of his family members were brutally assassinated, writing a dark chapter in history.

A total of 26 people, including Bangabandhu, his family, and close relatives, were killed that night. His daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana survived as they were in West Germany at the time.

On the night of August 15, 1975, assassins killed Bangabandhu at his Dhanmondi residence alongside his wife Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, sons Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and 10-year-old Sheikh Russel, and daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal. Bangabandhu’s only brother, Sheikh Abu Nasser, was also murdered.

Security officer Colonel Jamil, SB officer Siddiqur Rahman, and army member Syed Mahbubul Huq – who rushed to the residence after receiving Bangabandhu’s call – were also killed.

At the residence of Bangabandhu’s nephew and Awami Jubo League leader Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni, attackers killed him and his pregnant wife Arzu Moni. Attackers also raided the residence of Bangabandhu’s brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat, killing him, his daughter Baby, son Arif Serniabat, grandson Sukanta Babu, nephew Sajeeb Serniabat, and a relative named Rentu Khan.

After the Awami League-led government assumed power in 1996, the day was officially declared National Mourning Day. The decision was canceled when the BNP-led four-party alliance came to power in 2001. However, the caretaker government reinstated August 15 as National Mourning Day with a public holiday in 2007.

Following the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, 2024, during the July uprising, the interim government canceled the National Mourning Day public holiday.

In previous years, Awami League leaders, activists, and socio-cultural organizations paid respects at Bangabandhu’s portrait at Dhanmondi 32, his mausoleum in Tungipara, and the Banani Graveyard.

Special prayers, milad mahfils, and food distribution programs were also organized. However, following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, 2024, the house at Dhanmondi 32 was demolished, halting public mourning events. Since then, the banned Awami League and its affiliate organizations lost the opportunity to pay homage there.

The destroyed structure at Dhanmondi 32 remains untouched under the current government.

Notably, all activities of the Bangladesh Awami League and its associate organizations have been banned pending trial proceedings at the International Crimes Tribunal. The previous interim government banned Awami League activities under the Anti-Terrorism Act on May 10 last year.

On October 23 last year, the party’s student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League, was declared a banned organization.

On August 14 last year, a mourning message was posted on Awami League’s verified Facebook page. A similar post was published on the page this year as well.

Sheikh Hasina has been residing in Delhi, India, since being ousted from power on August 5, 2024, amid the student-led mass uprising.