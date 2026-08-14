Opposition leader urges president to convene special parliament session

Opposition Leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has urged President to convene a special session of the Jatiya Sangsad to discuss the country’s worsening electricity and energy crisis, deteriorating law and order situation, and broader socioeconomic challenges.

Shafiqur Rahman sent a letter to the President on Friday, calling for an immediate special session of Parliament to address the pressing issues facing the country. Copies of the letter were also sent to the Prime Minister and the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat.

In the letter, the opposition leader said the country is currently experiencing a severe power crisis, with widespread load-shedding making daily life increasingly difficult for people.

He said the electricity shortage is also having a serious impact on industrial production, businesses, trade and overall economic activity.

According to the letter, the energy crisis has contributed to rising prices of essential commodities, further increasing pressure on ordinary people. Shafiqur Rahman also expressed concern over what he described as a deterioration in the overall law and order situation, saying it has pushed people into a state of uncertainty.

“Being representatives of the people, we cannot remain silent during this crisis. Meaningful discussion in Parliament and finding immediate solutions are essential to address the situation that has emerged in the country,” Shafiqur Rahman said in the letter.

He urged the President to immediately convene a special session of the national parliament to discuss the electricity and energy crisis and other related problems and work towards finding urgent solutions.

The call comes amid growing concerns over power shortages, rising living costs and law and order challenges, with the opposition seeking parliamentary discussion on the issues and immediate measures to address them.