India reiterates invitation to PM Tarique for bilateral visit

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday that India has formally invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for a bilateral visit.

He made the disclosure while responding to a question at the ministry’s regular weekly briefing in New Delhi.

“We have invited the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for a bilateral visit. In addition, an invitation has also been extended to him to participate in the outreach session of the BRICS Summit,” Jaiswal said.

He said both invitations had already been conveyed to the Bangladesh prime minister and that any further developments would be communicated later.

Asked about India’s position on supplying fuel to Bangladesh amid the country’s ongoing fuel crisis, Jaiswal said New Delhi was also positively considering the issue.

“You know that we have an ongoing agreement with Bangladesh for the supply of diesel, which continues,” he said.

Regarding Bangladesh’s request for additional diesel supplies, he said the matter would be reviewed considering India’s domestic demand, refining capacity and overall availability of diesel in the country.

Earlier in the day, NDTV reported that Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is expected to visit New Delhi in the second half of next week, with preparations already underway in both capitals.