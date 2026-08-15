Dhanmondi 32 wrapped in security on Bangabandhu’s death anniv

Law enforcement agencies tightened security measures and deployed water cannons around Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka to prevent untoward incidents on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s death anniversary.

No one from Awami League came to pay floral tributes at Dhanmondi 32 since morning.

A visit to Dhanmondi 32 on Saturday (August 15) revealed this scene. Additional police and RAB personnel are deployed in the area.

On-spot inspection showed barricades placed at the main entrance of Dhanmondi 32. Police officers were seen stationed inside the barricaded area. A water cannon was also kept on standby. It was learned that the water cannon was brought as part of preparations to handle any deterioration in law and order or untoward events.

Sukumar, a cobbler working near the Dhanmondi 32 signal, said, “I have been working here for a long time. No one came here since morning. Nobody came to lay flowers, nor did anyone come to form a mob.”

The entire Dhanmondi 32 area remains blanketed in a security canopy. Law enforcement officers were also spotted stationed on the west side of Dhanmondi 32, with a strong RAB presence visible.

However, surveillance on the movement and entry of ordinary citizens has been heightened. General people are not being allowed to enter Dhanmondi 32.