Triple murder in Sylhet: Daughter files complaint over land dispute

Sylhet Office : A written complaint has been filed with Sylhet Metropolitan Police’s Kotwali Model Police Station over the murder of an elderly couple and their domestic help in the city’s Raynagar area.

Selina Sultana, daughter of the deceased couple, filed the complaint on Friday night, alleging that the three were killed at their home over a land dispute.

In the complaint, Selina, who is based in the UK, accused Impulse Builders Limited Chairman Advocate Sirajul Islam and his alleged hired killers of carrying out the murders and stealing important land and case-related documents.

According to the complaint, Selina and her father, MA Sattar, jointly acquired a lease for about 12 acres of land in the Sarapur area of Rikabi Bazar under Sylhet Kotwali police station in 1997 from the Police Line Lusai Church Association Sylhet. They later built a house on the property.

The complaint alleges that in 2006, Sirajul Islam prepared a forged Safakbala deed and claimed ownership of the land, while also threatening to evict the family.

In 2016, Sattar filed a case against Sirajul Islam over the dispute. The case is currently pending before the Additional District Judge’s Court, according to the complaint.

Selina alleged that Sirajul repeatedly threatened to kill her family unless they withdrew the case.

The complaint further alleges that on May 15, 2025, Sirajul and his associates attacked Sattar and others in front of the Sylhet District and Sessions Judge’s Court, inflicting injuries in an alleged attempt to kill them.

It also alleges that Sirajul publicly threatened Sattar’s lawyer to withdraw the case and intimidated the family during hearings at the court premises on July 28 and July 30 this year.

According to the complaint, a pre-planned attack took place at about 9am on August 12 at a house in Mitali Residential Area in Raynagar.

It alleges that hired killers entered the house and brutally killed Sattar, 90, his wife Suraiya Begum, 76, and their domestic worker Tahmina Begum, 18.

The complaint also alleges that the killers took away original documents related to the disputed land and case, copies of general diaries and other documents from the house after the killings.

Selina called for the immediate identification and arrest of everyone directly or indirectly involved in the incident, exemplary punishment and recovery of the missing documents.

Kotwali Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Khan Mohammad Mainul Zakir confirmed that a complaint had been filed.

“We have received the complaint. A case is being registered,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the police station after filing the complaint, Selina said she wanted to ensure that no other family had to endure what hers had experienced.

She alleged that the killings were planned and called for the accused to be remanded and questioned to uncover the truth.

The deceased couple’s son, Arif Iftekhar, said they were waiting for the accused to be remanded and expressed confidence that experienced investigators would thoroughly investigate the case.

Earlier, police recovered the bodies of Sattar, his wife Suraiya and their maid Tahmina from their Raynagar home on Wednesday morning. All three had their throats slit.

Police later arrested Babul Mia, 40, a painter, as a suspect. He initially confessed to the killings, police said, adding that he allegedly committed the murders following an altercation with the domestic worker.