Prime suspect held in Sylhet triple murder

Sylhet Office : Police detained the prime suspect in connection with the murder of an elderly couple and their teen domestic help in Sylhet city’s Raynagar earlier today.

The arrestee, Babul Miah, 40, painted houses for a living, said police.

The victims are MA Sattar, 82, his wife Suraiya Begum, 72, and their help, Tahmina, 15.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Commissioner Sarwar Murshed Shamim while talking to reporters tonight said Babul confessed to the crime during primary interrogation.

He told police that while painting apartments in the building, he got into a relationship with Tahmina.

Quoting the arrestee, the SMP commissioner said when Babul was at the couple’s house this morning, an argument broke out between him and Tahmina and at one point, he stabbed her with a knife. Hearing her screams, the couple ran out of their room, and Babul stabbed them before fleeing the scene through the balcony.

The process of filing a case was underway. Other legal procedures and the investigation are ongoing, the SMP commissioner added.

According to police, around 11:00am today, the bodies of Sattar, Suraiya, and Tahmina were recovered from the house in Raynagar. Their throats had been slit.

Sattar was a businessman and a member of the Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The couple’s four children live abroad.