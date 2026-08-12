Obaidul Quader was a ‘political joker’: Chief Prosecutor

The prosecution has concluded its arguments seeking the maximum punishment for seven senior leaders of the Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League in a case over crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam described Obaidul Quader as a “political joker” and said his actions accelerated the fall of the Awami League.

The prosecution made the arguments on Wednesday before a three-member panel of International Crimes Tribunal-2, headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury.

“The offences of all seven accused are serious. We have been able to prove all four charges brought against them. They are responsible for the killing and injuring of many people during the July-August uprising of 2024. They deserve exemplary punishment. We seek the maximum punishment for the seven accused without any leniency, so that such politicians are not born in the country again,” the chief prosecutor said.

On the sixth day of the prosecution’s arguments, Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim first presented the legal aspects of the case before the chief prosecutor began his submissions.

After the prosecution concluded its arguments, state-appointed defence lawyer M Hasan Imam began arguments on behalf of the fugitives.

The prosecution began its arguments in the case on August 4. Over five consecutive working days, prosecutors presented evidence and arguments against the seven accused, including phone conversations that they said showed instructions, incitement and plans to suppress the movement through violence.

The prosecution also alleged that the accused played roles in controlling the media and said their actions led to killings, attempted killings and widespread violence across the country.

Besides Obaidul Quader, the accused are Awami League Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, former state minister for information and broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, Jubo League President Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, its General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain and its General Secretary Wali Asif Enan.

All seven accused are currently absconding.

The evidence-taking phase of the case ended on August 2, with 28 prosecution witnesses, including the investigation officer, testifying.

On January 22 this year, Tribunal-2 ordered the trial to begin after framing charges against the seven accused. The tribunal took cognisance of the prosecution’s formal charges on December 18 last year.