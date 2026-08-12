Journalists hold sit-in over Supreme Court courtroom restrictions

Speakers at a sit-in programme on Wednesday alleged that restricting journalists from entering the courtrooms of the Supreme Court, including the Appellate Division, is unconstitutional and violates the public’s fundamental right to information.

They – mainstream journalists and leaders of different journalist organisations also demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Chief Justice’s decision to block journalists’ access to the courtrooms of various benches of the Appellate Division and the High Court Division of the Supreme Court.

They urged the Chief Justice to immediately restore media access to courtroom proceedings, warning that they would launch a tough programme for ensuring their fundamental rights to enter the courtrooms, if the restrictions were not lifted.

The Law Reporters Forum (LRF), an organization of journalists covering law, justice and parliamentary affairs, held the in front of the main gate of the Supreme Court, where leaders of Editor Council, Dhaka Union Journalists, Dhaka Reporters Unity and other journalists organisations attended at the sit-in programme.

In his presidential speech, LRF President Muhammad Yeasin announced that if their demands were ignored, journalists would soon announce a programme to enter the Appellate Division courtroom.

LRF President Muhammad Yeasin presided over the programme while its General Secretary Arafat Munna moderated programme.

Speaking at the programme, journalist leaders said media personnel had been barred from entering various courtrooms, including the Appellate Division and several High Court benches, since January 7. As a result, professional journalists were facing serious obstacles in gathering news, they said.

Addressing the demonstration, Editors’ Council President and New Age Editor Nurul Kabir expressed deep regret over the situation, describing it as extremely unfortunate that journalists had to protest against what he called an unjust measure imposed by the judiciary.

“The top leadership of the judicial branch is depriving citizens of their right to information. Trials in open court are a constitutional obligation. Restricting news gathering is contrary to the Constitution of Bangladesh,” he said.

Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Shahidul Islam urged the judiciary to uphold the right to information, warning, “Do not compel us to adopt harsher programmes.”

Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) President Abu Saleh Akon called on the government to intervene and hold discussions with the Chief Justice to ensure journalists could perform their professional duties without hindrance.

He warned that all major journalist organisations would join the LRF in launching a broader movement if necessary.

Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) General Secretary MM Badshah, Reporters Against Corruption (RAC) President Shafi Uddin Ahmad, Daily Ittefaq Executive Editor Saleh Uddin, former DRU President Elias Hossain and former LRF President M Badi-uz-Zaman also spoke at the programme.