Bangladesh pavilion opens at Sao Paulo trade show to boost Latin American exports

Bangladesh joined the “Home Show Brazil 2026” in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to expand its export market across South America.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and the Bangladesh Embassy in Brasilia, Brazil, are managing the country’s participation at the Distrito Anhembi venue. The trade show concludes on 13 August.

Four Bangladeshi companies—Zihan Plastic Industries, Mother Tannery, Rainbow Jute, and Classical Handmade Products—are displaying their products across five booths at one of South America’s largest trade fairs.

The EPB and the Bangladesh Embassy are operating an additional booth to showcase brochures, leaflets, publications, and promotional documentaries highlighting Bangladesh’s key export sectors.

Participating exhibitors are displaying jute goods, bags, leather products, natural fibre baskets, home decor, bamboo items, terracotta, clay crafts, and Nakshi Kantha (embroidered quilts).

Embassy officials, Brazilian government representatives, fair organisers, and company delegates officially inaugurated the Bangladesh Pavilion on Tuesday morning.

Following the inauguration, trade visitors and potential buyers thronged the Bangladeshi stalls, leading to several business-to-business (B2B) meetings. Visitors praised the quality of Bangladeshi items and expressed interest in importing them.

Organisers will host a seminar on “Production and Export of Home and Lifestyle Products in Bangladesh” on 12 August as a sideline event, drawing Brazilian trade body representatives and foreign buyers.

Officials expect participation in this exhibition to unlock fresh opportunities to market and expand Bangladeshi home decor and lifestyle products across Latin America.