Indonesia offers cooperation to boost Bangladesh’s tourism sector

Indonesia has expressed interest in working with Bangladesh to develop its tourism and hospitality sectors, including through cooperation with the National Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (NHTTI).

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Afroza Khanam, State Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat and Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Listyowati at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Indonesian ambassador expressed her country’s interest in strengthening bilateral relations and working jointly with Bangladesh to develop the tourism sector.

Afroza Khanam said the government was working to develop Bangladesh’s aviation and tourism industries. She also highlighted the significant demand among Bangladeshi tourists for travel to Indonesia.

The minister said the Bangladesh government was giving importance to retaining Visa on Arrival facilities for Bangladeshi ordinary passport holders travelling to Indonesia.

State Minister Millat said the government had taken initiatives to modernise the National Hotel and Tourism Training Institute as part of efforts to improve the country’s tourism industry.

He also said the government was considering establishing a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Bangladesh as part of its plan to develop the country into an aviation hub.

The Indonesian ambassador expressed interest in signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Hotel and Tourism Training Institute to support the development of Bangladesh’s hospitality sector.

She also assured that Indonesia would cooperate with the Bangladesh government regarding the continuation of Visa on Arrival facilities for Bangladeshi passport holders.

The meeting focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in tourism, hospitality and aviation, with both sides expressing interest in strengthening collaboration in these areas.