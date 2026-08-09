Don arrested from Shahjalal Airport in Salman Shah murder case

Law enforcement authorities have arrested actor Ashraful Haque Don in connection with the murder case involving popular Bangladeshi film star Salman Shah.

Don, who is known for playing villainous roles in films, was arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday.

He was subsequently handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further questioning and investigation.

Further details about the circumstances of his arrest were not immediately available.

The development comes amid renewed investigation into the long-running Salman Shah murder case, which has remained a subject of public interest in Bangladesh for decades.