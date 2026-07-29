Pori Moni overtakes Shakib Al Hasan, becomes Bangladesh’s most-followed celebrity on Facebook

National cricketer Shakib Al Hasan had long been the most-followed celebrity on social media platform Facebook in Bangladesh with over 16 million followers. But actress Pori Moni has now dethroned him with more than 17 million followers.

Pori Moni, who has delivered no hit, superhit, or blockbuster films despite acting in around two dozen films throughout her 12-year career, has been always in the spotlight, thanks to her personal life, social media presence, and other issues.

Film industry folk say one of the main reasons Pori Moni often grabbed the spotlight was her regular presence on social media.

She regularly gives her followers a glimpse into her personal life, sharing everything from her travels and her children’s upbringing to photoshoots, work updates and the little moments of everyday life.

She has built a kind of personal connection with her followers, and her recent Facebook posts make that evident.

Yesterday, Sunday, she posted a video of her daughter playfully fooling around and captioned it, “Look at Sajuni Buri,” adding a heart emoji.

As of Tuesday (28 July) afternoon, the video received nearly 90,000 reactions, over 2,000 comments, and over 1.8 views. The previous day, she posted three photos of herself enjoying the sunshine with the caption “Sunshine,” garnering nearly 57,000 reactions and over 4,000 comments.

When reminded on Monday afternoon that she had become the most-followed celebrity on Facebook in Bangladesh, Pori Moni said, “I love sharing the little moments of my life openly with everyone. There is nothing hidden about my life. Who I am in real life is always reflected on Facebook as well. Perhaps that is why people feel so close to me.”

“I will always try to honour all the love they have given me. I believe there is no achievement greater than people’s love. I have endless gratitude for everyone who has stood by me for so long. I want to move forward with everyone’s love,” she added.

The story of Shakib Al Hasan and Pori Moni overtaking each other in terms of Facebook followers is not new. However, the gap had never been this wide.

About three years ago, their Facebook follower counts came almost level for the first time. Then, in August 2023, Shakib Al Hasan moved ahead again. A few months later, both crossed the milestone of 16 million followers. This time, however, Pori Moni has widened the gap and claimed the top spot.

The achievements of Shakib Al Hasan on the cricket field are countless. His success in international cricket is one of the brightest chapters in Bangladesh’s sporting history.

Pori Moni, on the other hand, has consistently remained in the spotlight through her regular presence on social media, openly sharing her personal life, and maintaining close engagement with her followers.

That is why, despite not enjoying major box office success, she now leads all Bangladeshi celebrities in terms of Facebook followers.