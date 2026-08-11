Bidya Sinha Mim in a dazzling ‘blue’

Actress Bidya Sinha Saha Mim continues to dazzle the fans despite her demanding acting schedule – in a very deep midnight blue shade.

Though her style and presentation have evolved over time, her popularity remains undiminished.

The actress recently caught the attention of social media after adopting a navy blue look. Mim showcased her distinct fashion sense through a series of new photos, displaying a confident expression, simple beauty, and modest style.

Many viewers praise Mim as one of the most beautiful actresses in Bangladesh, expressing admiration for her beauty, style, and personality.

In the caption accompanying her post, Mim wrote, “Own the look. Own the moment.” She completed the caption with a heart emoji.

Mim last appeared on the big screen in the movie Malik opposite Arifin Shuvo. On the OTT platform Chorki, her web film ‘Lifeline’ was released in June.

She made her silver screen debut in 2008 with the film ‘Amar Ache Jal,’ directed by Humayun Ahmed. Later, she won her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in ‘Jonakir Alo.’

Mim has solidified her position as a leading face of Bangladeshi entertainment through regular work across both cinema and OTT platforms. Beyond national borders, she has also made a strong mark in Kolkata cinema with films such as ‘Black,’ ‘Yeti Obhijaan,’ and ‘Manush.’

On a personal note, Mim married Sony Poddar in 2022. Just as in her personal life, the actress consistently portrays herself with positivity and love on social media platforms.