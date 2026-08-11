Haaland cannot be Man City’s Captain: Manager

Several players are in the running to become Manchester City’s next captain, however, Haaland has fallen behind due to a peculiar reason.

Manager Enzo Maresca said, they are not putting Erling Halaand high on the captain’s list.

The reason is quite humorous: the Norwegian striker scores so many goals that making him captain would waste crucial time in celebrations.

During his coaching stints at Leicester City and Chelsea, Maresca maintained a specific policy. Whenever the team scored, the captain was required to skip goal celebrations and come to the dugout to receive tactical instructions from the manager.

“At Leicester and Chelsea, I had a rule. When we scored, the captain didn’t celebrate; he came to the bench to get instructions,” Maresca told reporters when discussing the captaincy selection.

He then made a lighthearted remark about the Norwegian forward: “If Erling is captain, we will have a problem because he scores so many goals. Can you imagine?”

Maresca’s logic remains simple. He believes even two or three minutes following a goal are crucial to making tactical tweaks or issuing fresh guidance.

“Even if it’s two or three minutes, there is always something to fix. At the moment, we have three or four potential captains,” the City manager added.