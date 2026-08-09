City could sell Rodri for €70m as Barcelona make new offer

The deadlock between Manchester City and Barcelona over Rodri appears to be easing, with the Catalan club making a second offer for the Spanish midfielder. City, meanwhile, are reportedly ready to lower their asking price from €80 million.

The deadlock between Manchester City and Barcelona over Rodri appears to be easing.

Barcelona have made a second offer for the Spanish midfielder as they look to secure his services. City, meanwhile, are reportedly ready to soften their previous stance.

According to Spanish media outlet ‘Sport’, City have changed their position over Rodri’s transfer. The English club had been unwilling to accept less than €80 million.

However, City could be ready to negotiate a deal for around €70 million if Barcelona increase their offer.

Barcelona’s first proposal was well below City’s valuation. The Catalan club offered €45 million as a fixed transfer fee, along with another €10 million in bonuses.

The offer was unlikely to satisfy City, and its rejection was largely expected.

Barcelona, however, did not stop there. The club had planned from the beginning to make a quick second offer to keep negotiations moving.

After their lengthy and complicated experience negotiating Alvarez’s transfer, Barcelona do not want another deal to turn into a prolonged saga.

The club have now increased their offer in the second round of negotiations. The latest proposal is reportedly worth around €60 million.

However, there is still no agreement over how much of the amount will be paid as a fixed transfer fee and how much will come through bonuses or other variables.

Barcelona believe the €60 million offer will help move the negotiations forward. However, they may have to increase their financial commitment further to sign Rodri.

If City’s demands settle around €70 million, the two clubs could find common ground.

Real Madrid’s interest in Rodri had also been reported earlier. But in the latest negotiations, Barcelona appear to be strengthening their position in the race to sign the midfielder.