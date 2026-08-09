Bangladesh, Australia eye defence cooperation

Australian High Commission in Dhaka welcomed Commodore Simon Howard from Commodore Flotillas to Bangladesh to further strengthen defence relationship between the two countries.

During his visit, Howard met with senior Bangladesh Navy leaders to discuss shared maritime security interests, opportunities for professional cooperation, and the importance of maintaining a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, the High Commission said in a social media post.

Howard took time to pay his respects at the Commonwealth War Graves in Chattogram, honouring the Australian aviators who fell during WWII.

Australia values its defence partnership with Bangladesh and looks forward to continued cooperation in support of regional security, maritime safety, and mutual understanding.