Farzana Chobi’s lifestyle beyond the screen

A familiar face on television, film, and digital platforms, Farzana Chobi has built a career defined by versatility, grace, and dedication. Beyond the screen, however, she embraces an equally fulfilling life as a writer, performer, homemaker, and devoted family person. Whether balancing a demanding shooting schedule with motherhood, finding peace in nature, or staying true to her simple yet elegant approach to fashion and self-care, Chobi believes that authenticity is the foundation of both life and art. In this candid conversation with The Daily Observer, she shares her daily routine, wellness habits, inspirations, career philosophy, and the exciting projects that lie ahead.

DO: How do you usually start your day?

Chobi:My mornings usually begin with a shower, prayers, and a cup of tea or coffee. If I have a shoot, everything “from costumes to accessories “is prepared the night before. Starting the day in an organized way helps me stay focused and calm.

DO. What does a typical day in your life look like?

Chobi:No two days are the same. I work across television, film, OTT platforms, writing, music, dance, and recitation, so my schedule is always busy. Before leaving for work, I make sure my family’s needs are taken care of. On days without shooting, I enjoy reading, writing, gardening, organizing my home, and cooking for my loved ones.

DO. How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

Chobi:Earlier in my career, I devoted almost all my time to work, and today I sometimes regret not spending enough time with my parents. After marriage and becoming a mother, my priorities changed. My mother deserves all the credit for helping me return to work when my baby was only three months old. Now, I carefully balance my professional and personal life, because family and career are equally important to me.

DO. What are your favorite ways to relax after a busy schedule?

Chobi:The greatest comfort is spending time with my family. Whether it’s sharing a cup of tea, talking, reading, listening to music, or simply sitting together, those quiet moments give me strength and peace.

DO. How important is fitness and self-care in your daily routine?

Chobi:Fitness is about consistency rather than perfection. I stay active through work, walking, dance, and exercise whenever possible. I drink plenty of water, eat seasonal fruits and vegetables, and always practice moderation in my diet.

DO. What is one beauty or skincare tip you always follow?

Chobi:The best beauty secret is cleanliness. I never sleep with makeup on, always wear sunscreen before stepping outside or shooting under strong lights, and keep my skin hydrated with a good moisturizer. I also believe in embracing natural beauty and aging gracefully.

DO. Who or what inspires your fashion and lifestyle choices?

Chobi:My greatest inspiration is my mother. She was incredibly elegant and stylish. Fashion trends come and go, but I believe true style is choosing what complements your personality while staying simple, graceful, and authentic.

DO. What is your favorite travel destination and why?

Chobi:I am deeply connected to nature. Mountains and the sea are my favorite destinations because they bring me peace and inspiration. I also love exploring heritage sites, old architecture, and historic places that tell stories of the past.

DO. What advice would you give to young women who dream of becoming actresses?

Chobi:Choose acting because you love the craft, not just the fame. Success comes through discipline, honesty, hard work, respect for others, and continuous learning. Talent is important, but professionalism and dedication will take you much further.

DO. What exciting projects or goals are you looking forward to next?

Chobi:I am excited about several upcoming projects, including Andhar, directed by Raihan Rafi, where audiences will see me in a completely new role. I also have two more films “Ashirbad and HothatBrishti “which I hope audiences will enjoy.