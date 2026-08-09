Country’s total voter reaches 12.86cr

The total number of voters in the country stood at 12,86,32,555 as of 31 July, said Election Commission (EC) Secretariat Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.

He said the number of voters increased by 309,315 between 14 May and 31 July.

The EC secretary made the disclosure at a briefing at the EC Building in Agargaon in the capital on Sunday.

He said, “For the time being, the local government elections will be held with this. However, if the date changes, then if the Commission takes any decision later, this list will come as a supplementary list.”

The EC official said the rules of conduct for the local government elections were sent to the Ministry of Law on Sunday.

He added, as far as he knew, the rules of conduct for city corporations, district councils, upazila councils, municipalities and union councils had been sent.

The matter relating to amendment of the law had not yet been sent, he said, adding. “The document is under process. Once it is completed, that will also be sent,” he said.

Regarding the presidential election, the EC senior secretary said submission of nomination papers for the election began on Sunday.

Mentioning that a BNP delegation collected nomination papers this morning, he said so far, no other party or candidate had come to collect nomination papers.

He said only BNP had collected two forms.