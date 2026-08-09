SSC results tomorrow, minister to unveil at 10am

The results of the SSC and equivalent examinations will be published simultaneously at 10:00am on 10 August through education board websites, respective educational institutions and SMS, the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee has said.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon will inaugurate the publication of the results in the conference room of the education ministry.

According to education board data, 1,857,344 students filled out forms to sit for the SSC and equivalent examinations this year. Of them, 1,418,398 are SSC candidates, 304,286 are Dakhil candidates and 134,660 are Vocational candidates.

Of the total candidates, 930,305 are male and 927,039 are female.

According to a press release issued by the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee on 6 August, educational institutions will have to collect the results from the common education board websites – eduboardresults.gov.bd and educationboardresults.gov.bd.

Institutions have been advised to download the result sheets by entering the respective board name and the institution’s EIIN through the Result section of the websites and then publish them.

Students can get their results from their schools, the education boards’ websites, and the respective boards’ websites.

They can also obtain their results through SMS from any mobile phone by sending the SSC first three letters of the board name, roll number 2026, to 16140.

For example, students can type “SSC Dha 123456 2026” and send it to 16140 to obtain their results. Students can also send SMS to 16222 to obtain their results.

The committee said results would not be available at the education boards, the Ministry of Education or newspaper offices.

Students wishing to apply for re-scrutiny of their results will be able to submit applications online from 11 to 17 August. Details of the application procedure and relevant instructions will be published through notices on the websites of the education boards.

Delayed publication

The publication of this year’s SSC results has taken comparatively longer than in previous years, with the authorities also changing the initially announced date.

At a press conference at the Secretariat on 8 June, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon had initially announced that the SSC and equivalent examination results would be published on 20 July.

Later, authorities said the results could not be published on that date as preparations had not been completed.

The press release announcing the final date was issued by the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee on 6 August and signed by Professor Syed Aktaruzzaman, chairman of the committee and chairman of the Dhaka Education Board.