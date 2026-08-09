Vitamin C may help fight cancer

Vitamin C has long been promoted as a possible cancer treatment, but new research suggests its potential may be more complicated than the idea that taking large amounts of the vitamin can cure the disease.

The debate goes back to Nobel Prize-winning scientist Linus Pauling, who became a strong supporter of high-dose vitamin C late in his career. In the 1970s, Pauling and Scottish doctor Ewan Cameron treated patients with advanced cancer using large amounts of vitamin C.

They reported that some patients receiving the treatment lived longer and experienced a better quality of life.

However, later clinical trials conducted by the Mayo Clinic found no clear benefit from taking high-dose vitamin C tablets. The results largely ended mainstream interest in Pauling’s theory for many years.

But there was an important difference between the treatments.

Pauling and Cameron initially gave vitamin C directly into patients’ veins, while the Mayo Clinic studies used tablets. The body can absorb only a limited amount of vitamin C from the digestive system, meaning very high blood levels cannot normally be achieved by swallowing tablets.

Intravenous treatment, on the other hand, can produce blood levels many times higher than oral supplements.

How high-dose vitamin C may work

At normal levels, vitamin C acts mainly as an antioxidant, helping protect cells from damage.

At very high concentrations, however, researchers have found that it can have different effects. Laboratory studies suggest that high-dose vitamin C can increase the production of hydrogen peroxide, a substance that can damage cells.

Cancer cells may be particularly vulnerable because they are already under considerable stress and often have weaker systems for dealing with such damage.

Researchers therefore believe very high doses of vitamin C could act more like a drug than a regular nutritional supplement, potentially damaging cancer cells while leaving healthy cells less affected.

Such concentrations cannot generally be achieved through vitamin C tablets.

Evidence in patients remains mixed

Research involving cancer patients is still at an early stage.

Small studies have examined intravenous vitamin C in people with difficult-to-treat cancers, including ovarian, pancreatic and brain cancers. Many patients have been able to receive high doses several times a week without serious problems.

However, the treatment can carry risks, particularly for people with kidney problems or certain rare inherited conditions.

Some studies suggest that intravenous vitamin C used alongside chemotherapy may help certain patients live somewhat longer or better manage treatment-related side effects. Other studies have found no clear benefit.

Because the studies have generally involved small numbers of patients and used different treatment methods, researchers say there is not yet enough evidence to draw firm conclusions.

One potentially encouraging finding involves quality of life. Some patients receiving vitamin C alongside chemotherapy have reported less fatigue, pain and nausea.

Researchers are exploring other effects

Scientists are also investigating whether vitamin C may influence cancer in other ways.

The vitamin plays a role in enzymes involved in how DNA is regulated, how cells divide and how they respond to low-oxygen conditions ” all processes that can affect cancer growth.

Laboratory experiments have suggested that high levels of vitamin C may slow the growth of some cancer cells or make them more sensitive to other treatments.

There are also early indications that it could influence the immune system’s ability to recognise cancer cells, although researchers say this possibility remains unproven.

Pauling was partly right

So, was Pauling right?

Researchers say the answer is more complicated than a simple yes or no.

He was wrong to promote vitamin C tablets as a powerful cancer cure. Large clinical studies have not shown that taking high doses orally helps people with established cancer live longer.

He also went too far in presenting vitamin C as a broad treatment for many diseases.

But his idea that vitamin C could have a different role when given in very high doses directly into the bloodstream has gained renewed scientific interest.

Modern research confirms that intravenous vitamin C can reach much higher levels in the blood and produce biological effects that are not seen with ordinary supplements.

Still, there are no large, definitive clinical trials showing that high-dose intravenous vitamin C clearly extends the lives of most cancer patients.

For now, researchers consider the treatment experimental. It may be worth further study, but it should not replace established cancer treatments and should only be used under proper medical supervision or as part of clinical research.

The story of vitamin C and cancer is a reminder that scientific ideas can change over time. An idea once dismissed may later deserve a closer look ” but promising early findings still need to be tested through large, carefully designed studies before they can become accepted medical treatment.