Dengue: 3 die, 580 hospitalised in 24 hours

Bangladesh has reported three more deaths from dengue fever over the past 24 hours, while another 580 patients have been hospitalised with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) bulletin issued on Monday shows that the latest figures have raised the death toll from dengue to 59 this year.

The bulletin also said 580 patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in the 24 hours from 8am on Sunday.

Among them, 59 patients were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation, and 78 were admitted in the Dhaka South City Corporation.

Another 125 patients were hospitalised in places outside the two city corporations.

Across other places, Barishal Division recorded 81 new hospital admissions, followed by Chattogram with 79, Khulna with 67, Mymensingh with 36, Rangpur with 31, Rajshahi with 22, and Sylhet with two.

During this period, 413 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

According to the health directorate, 16,684 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals nationwide since the beginning of the year. Of which, 15,344 have recovered.

The DGHS has been keeping records of dengue hospitalisations and fatalities since 2000.

Since then, a record 321,179 dengue hospitalisations were logged in 2023. That year also saw the most deaths with 1,705.

More than 400 people died from dengue in 2025, while the total number of identified cases stood around 120,000.