Dengue death toll rises to 50 this year

The death count from dengue has reached 50 in 2026, with three more fatalities reported in the past 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

In the 24-hour span, 534 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, raising the total caseload to 14,690 this year.

The country witnessed two deaths each in January and February, one in May, 13 in June, and 32 in July, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

DGHS data shows that men account for 61.6% of infections so far this year, while women represent 38.4%.

Currently, 1,188 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

According to official data, Bangladesh recorded 102,861 dengue cases and 413 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in 2025.

In 2024, the country reported 101,214 dengue infections and 575 deaths.

The previous year (2023) saw the country’s worst outbreak on record, with 1,705 deaths and 321,179 hospitalisations.