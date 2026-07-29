Celtic sign Denmark forward Hogh on a four-year deal

Celtic have signed Denmark forward Kasper Hogh on a four-year deal, ​with an option for a further ‌year, the Scottish champions said on Tuesday.

Hogh, 25, joins from Bodo/Glimt for a ​reported club-record fee of 11m pounds (USD14.64m) as per British ⁠media reports.

He scored 54 goals in ​103 appearances for the Norwegian side ​in a two-year spell and played a key role in their Champions League campaign last ​season.

“I’m so happy. When I came ​into the room and saw the shirt, I ‌was ⁠really excited,” he said in a statement.

“The history of the club is so big. I spoke with some ​people and ​with ⁠my family about the club.”

Hogh arrives following the departure of ​Daizen Maeda to Ipswich Town, ​ending ⁠the Japan international’s successful spell at Celtic after helping the club to ⁠win ​five league titles and ​five domestic cups.