Dhaka seeks co-op to prevent Hasina from using Indian soil for political activities

Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir has sought New Delhi’s cooperation in preventing ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina from using Indian territory to conduct political activities aimed at creating instability in Bangladesh.

He raised the issue when newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi paid a courtesy call on him at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tejgaon on Monday afternoon.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various aspects of the existing bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and India, as well as issues of mutual interest.

They expressed optimism about further strengthening and advancing bilateral ties based on mutual respect, trust and shared interests.

The meeting also discussed reports circulating on social media that fugitive Sheikh Hasina may deliver a public speech on 5 August, the day the former prime minister fled to India amid a student-led mass uprising in 2024.

In this context, Humaiun Kobir told Dinesh Trivedi that Bangladesh expects India’s cooperation in ensuring that Hasina, or any member of an organisation whose activities have been banned, is not allowed to use Indian territory to deliver political speeches or carry out activities to create instability in Bangladesh.

He said such activities could undermine the positive momentum in bilateral relations.

The Indian high commissioner assured the adviser that the matter would be duly considered and that the necessary inquiries would be made, adding that India would remain attentive to the issue.

Both sides emphasised the importance of maintaining regular dialogue and constructive engagement, expressing the hope that all issues could be resolved through mutual trust and discussions, leading to long-term and sustainable solutions.