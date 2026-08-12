Govt trying to revamp health sector: Ziauddin Hyder

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Health Affairs S M Ziauddin Hyder has said the government is trying to revamp the health sector and is working towards that goal.

“The government has already increased the budget for the health sector. The health sector was politicised over the past 17 years. As a result, the sector is in an imbalanced state. We are trying to move away from that situation and restore balance,” he said.

He made the remarks while inspecting the 250-bed Feni General Hospital this afternoon.

Ziauddin Hyder said he spoke with patients during the inspection and they were happy with the services they were receiving.

“There is a shortage of beds here. The number of patients is four to five times higher than the number of beds. As a result, there is a shortage of manpower and providing services with limited manpower is proving difficult,” he said.

“This is the same situation in most hospitals across the country. We are trying to increase manpower,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Monira Haque, Acting Civil Surgeon Dr A S M Sohrab Al Hossain, hospital Superintendent Dr Mobarak Hossain Dulal and RMO Md Rukonuzzaman and officials at different levels of the hospital, were present, among others, on the occasion.

Ziauddin Hyder inspected the hospital’s administrative building, dialysis department, emergency department, dengue ward, Special Care Neonatal Unit, medicine ward, ICU unit, High Dependency Unit and Child Development Centre.

During the visit, he spoke with patients and enquired about the hospital’s healthcare services.