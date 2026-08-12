New SPs in Gazipur, Khulna, Kushtia

Three new police superintendents (SPs) have been appointed to Gazipur, Khulna and Kushtia districts, while the incumbent SPs of the three districts have been transferred to the Highway Police and Armed Police Battalion (APBn).

A notification, signed by Home Ministry Deputy Secretary Tawsif Ahmed, issued on Wednesday (August 12) in this regard.

Kushtia SP Mohammad Jasim Uddin has been appointed as the new Gazipur SP, while Government Omar Faruq of the Police Staff College has been appointed as Khulna SP. Mohammad Aminul Islam, SP at the office of the Sylhet Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Range, has been appointed as the new SP of Kushtia.

Meanwhile, Gazipur SP Mohammad Sharif Uddin and Narayanganj SP Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Munshi have been transferred to the Highway Police, while Khulna SP Mohammad Tajul Islam has been transferred to the APBn.