Japan invites Tarique Rahman to Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to pay an official visit to Japan.

A delegation from Japan handed over the Japanese Prime Minister’s invitation letter to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday (August 12).

The invitation was conveyed during the 7th Bangladesh-Japan Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held in Dhaka. Foreign Secretary Ambassador Asad Alam Siam led the Bangladesh side, while Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Namazu Hiroyuki led the Japanese delegation.

The meeting covered bilateral trade and investment expansion, energy security, green energy, the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), the BIG-B initiative, defence cooperation, people-to-people contacts, Rohingya repatriation, and various regional and global issues.

Japanese Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Hiroyuki Namazu recalled the role of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia in building the foundation of long-standing friendly relations between Bangladesh and Japan.

He briefed Bangladesh on Japan’s “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” (FOIP) concept. He also reaffirmed Japan’s continued cooperation under the EPA, BIG-B Initiative, and Official Security Assistance (OSA) framework.

Furthermore, he welcomed the recent handover of five patrol boats to the Bangladesh Navy.

Speaking at the meeting, Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam said Bangladesh-Japan ties have made significant progress in recent years. He expressed hope that the proposed EPA would play a crucial role in boosting Japanese investment in Bangladesh.

He praised Japan’s assistance under the BIG-B initiative, highlighting mega projects such as the Matarbari Deep Sea Port and Power Project, Dhaka Metro Rail, and the Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Bangladesh requested Japan’s continued cooperation in renewable energy, sustainable development, trade, and investment expansion.

Both sides stressed enhancing people-to-people ties. Discussions focused on expanding opportunities for skilled Bangladeshi workers in Japan, as well as educational, cultural, and civil society exchanges.

The Rohingya crisis was also discussed. The Foreign Secretary noted that Bangladesh faces immense socio-economic and humanitarian pressure by hosting over 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals. He emphasized that a safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable repatriation is the only permanent solution. He expressed gratitude for Japan’s ongoing humanitarian support.

Both countries exchanged views on regional and global issues. They reaffirmed their commitment to the UN Charter principles and to strengthening cooperation in multilateral forums.

The Japanese delegation also invited Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman to visit Japan in his capacity as the President of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Bangladesh side similarly invited the Japanese Prime Minister to visit Dhaka at a mutually convenient time.