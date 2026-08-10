Roasted Beet Salad with Feta

Ingredients

• 4 beets, trimmed, leaving 1 inch of stems attached

• 1/4 cup minced shallot

• 2 tbsp minced fresh parsley

• 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

• 1 tbsp red wine vinegar

• salt and ground black pepper to taste

• 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

Method

1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

2. Wrap each beet individually in aluminum foil and place onto a baking sheet.

3. Roast beets in preheated oven until tender when pierced with a fork, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Let beets cool until easy to handle; peel and slice into 1/4-inch slices.

4. While beets are roasting, whisk shallots, parsley, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and red wine vinegar together in a bowl until blended; season with salt and pepper and set aside.

5. Place warm, sliced beets onto a serving dish; pour vinaigrette over the beets and sprinkle with feta cheese.