Roasted Beet Salad with Feta

Ingredients
• 4 beets, trimmed, leaving 1 inch of stems attached
• 1/4 cup minced shallot
• 2 tbsp minced fresh parsley
• 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
• 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
• 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
• salt and ground black pepper to taste
• 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
Method
1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
2. Wrap each beet individually in aluminum foil and place onto a baking sheet.
3. Roast beets in preheated oven until tender when pierced with a fork, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Let beets cool until easy to handle; peel and slice into 1/4-inch slices.
4. While beets are roasting, whisk shallots, parsley, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and red wine vinegar together in a bowl until blended; season with salt and pepper and set aside.
5. Place warm, sliced beets onto a serving dish; pour vinaigrette over the beets and sprinkle with feta cheese.