Ad-Din Hospital to resume medical services tuesday after 45 day closure

Ad-Din Medical College Hospital in the capital’s Moghbazar area will resume full medical services from Tuesday (July 28) after remaining closed for 45 days, following the restoration of its operating licence by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Outpatient, inpatient and emergency services will restart from 8:00am, according to a hospital statement.

In a notice signed by Tarikul Islam Mukul, Director of Company Affairs at Ad-Din Foundation, on Monday (July 27), the hospital authorities confirmed the resumption of all healthcare activities following the reinstatement of its licence.

The authorities expressed gratitude to the government, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), patients, physicians, professional organisations, lawyers, journalists, media workers and well-wishers who supported the hospital during the suspension period.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, the ministry issued a notification signed by Health Secretary Md Kamruzzaman Chowdhury, announcing the restoration of the hospital’s licence.

The notification said the licence was cancelled following the deaths of six newborns at the hospital. The hospital authorities later filed an appeal against the decision. Following the appeal, a probe committee was formed and was instructed on July 15 to conduct an on-site inspection and submit a report within three working days.

After reviewing the committee’s findings, the authorities considered the report satisfactory and withdrew the order cancelling the hospital’s licence.

However, the government has imposed several conditions while allowing the hospital to resume operations. The hospital must strictly comply with the provisions of the Medical Practice and Private Clinics and Laboratories (Regulation) Ordinance, 1982 and complete the recruitment process for the required number of duty doctors and nurses as per licence requirements.